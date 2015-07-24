Two workers wounded in ceiling accident in midtown office building, FDNY says

A representative for the construction company said the workers were ‘doing well.’

Two workers sustained life-threatening injuries Friday morning while removing a ceiling in an office building near Grand Central Terminal, the FDNY said.

The second-floor ceiling at 317 Madison Ave. partially collapsed around 10:15 a.m., the FDNY said. Two people were then taken to Bellevue Hospital. The two people injured were construction workers.

The FDNY said around 11 a.m. that one person was in serious condition and another in critical condition, but John Gallagher, a spokesman for Tishman Construction said the workers were “doing well and expected to be released later” on Friday.

Gallagher said the ceiling did not collapse.