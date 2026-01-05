MAMDANI’S FIRST 100 DAYS: Mayor signs executive orders targeting junk fees and subscription traps

Monday, Jan. 5, marks the fifth day of Zohran Mamdani’s term as mayor. amNewYork is following Mamdani around his first 100 days in office as we closely track his progress on fulfilling campaign promises, appointing key leaders to government posts, and managing the city’s finances. Here’s a summary of what the mayor did today.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday signed two executive orders directing city agencies to crack down on so-called junk fees, citing hidden charges that appear when New Yorkers buy concert tickets, join gyms, or try to cancel subscriptions, framing the effort as a key part of addressing the city’s affordability crisis.

Speaking at a press conference in Long Island City, Mamdani said junk fees have become embedded in everyday transactions — from gyms and concert tickets to rent payments — quietly draining money and time from New Yorkers.

“Five dollar fee here, a ten dollar fee there — what seems small adds up quickly,” Mamdani said. “The aggregate of all of these fees only buries New Yorkers deeper in a cost-of-living crisis that defines too many of our daily existences.”

Mamdani said the fees are not just a financial burden but a sign of “disdain and disrespect” toward working people. “When your landlord adds fees to your rent payment at the last moment, that is disrespect,” he said. “These fees are unfair to consumers, and they do a disservice to other businesses as well that operate honestly.”

Affordability: Mamdani’s orders aim to help consumers save money

The first executive order, signed Jan. 5, establishes a citywide junk fee task force co-chaired by Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice Julie Su and Department of Consumer and Worker Protection Commissioner Sam Levine. It directs DCWP to intensify enforcement against hidden fees and deceptive business practices and to pursue compliance actions when businesses violate city law.

The second executive order targets subscription “tricks and traps” — recurring charges that are difficult to cancel — and directs DCWP to monitor, investigate, and enforce violations while recommending potential legislation to the City Council.

“We are shutting the door on the era of hidden junk fees and illegal subscription traps in the city of New York,” Levine said.

Mamdani said the city’s approach builds on federal action taken by the Federal Trade Commission, which he said estimated its junk fee rule would save Americans 53 million hours a year spent trying to determine true prices. “We are going to deliver similar action on behalf of the eight and a half million New Yorkers who call our city home,” he said.

Levine said the orders make clear that hiding fees and trapping people in subscriptions are already illegal under existing law. “It is deceptive to hide fees. It is deceptive to trap people in subscriptions,” he said. “The mayor has directed us to use all of our tools to enforce the law.”

Mamdani added that enforcement would rely on cooperation between the mayor’s office, the City Council, and state officials.

State Attorney General Letitia James joined the mayor on Monday and highlighted prior enforcement actions by her office, including cases involving ride-sharing companies, gyms, and car dealerships, as her office joined the crackdown efforts.

“We’ve taken action against a number of companies — Uber in particular — for subscription costs that were hidden,” James said. She said her office secured more than $600,000 for New York City consumers who had difficulty canceling their gym memberships and returned millions of dollars statewide to car buyers who were charged junk fees.

James emphasized that subscription traps cost consumers not only money but time. “We heard from consumers all throughout the city and all throughout the state that it basically took hours for them to cancel these subscriptions,” she said. “That’s hours away from families, hours away from children, hours off of work.”

City Council member Julie Menin, a former DCWP commissioner and incoming City Council speaker, said junk fees disproportionately harm seniors and people with limited English proficiency.

“You have to go through pages and pages of little type that you can’t read,” Menin said. “What you’re doing today really makes a difference for so many New Yorkers.”

Menin also pointed to legislation she introduced last year aimed at restricting dynamic pricing in food establishments. “This is the type of work, collectively in partnership, that we are going to be able to do to protect New Yorkers,” she said.

Levine said enforcement would be industry-neutral and warned companies not to assume they are exempt. “There is no industry that is above the law,” he said. “Should we find companies that are engaging in these practices, we’re going to take them to court.”

During his mayoral campaign, Mamdani launched a petition called “Game Over Greed” calling on FIFA to abandon plans to use dynamic pricing for 2026 World Cup tickets, arguing that the model would make matches at nearby MetLife Stadium less affordable for working-class fans.

FIFA has defended using dynamic pricing to sell tickets for the tournament, describing the policy as a reflection of an “existing and developing market practice” in North America. MetLife Stadium in New Jersey is set to host eight matches during the summer tournament, including the final.

On Monday, responding to questions about dynamic pricing, including rising ticket prices for concerts and the upcoming FIFA World Cup, Mamdani reiterated his opposition to the practice. “We have made what used to be a working-class game into a luxury experience,” Mamdani said, adding that conversations are ongoing about affordability.

This is a developing story and will be updated.