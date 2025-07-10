NYC Mayor’s Race: Mamdani starting to make inroads with establishment Dems with Rep. Espaillat endorsement

Mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani received the support of US Rep. Adriano Espaillat on Thursday, a sign that the socialist Democratic nominee is beginning to win over the party establishment that has so far been hesitant to embrace him.

Espaillat, who represents Upper Manhattan and a swath of the Bronx in Congress, is among a growing list of lawmakers and organizations who are getting behind Mamdani after backing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s unsuccessful Democratic primary campaign. He was also a close ally of incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who is running against Mamdani as an independent, and endorsed Hizzoner in 2021.

The Congress member’s endorsement comes as many establishment Democrats have been slow to jump on board with Mamdani’s City Hall bid, which still must clear a field of general election challengers, including Adams, Republican Curtis Sliwa, independent Jim Walden, and possibly Cuomo, who also holds an independent ballot line.

Espaillat — a prominent leader in the city’s Latino community — said in a statement that Mamdani brings “clarity, discipline, and a deep commitment to tackling the stubborn issues facing New York City.” He lauded the Assembly member’s laser focus on bringing costs down to make the city more livable for working-class New Yorkers.

“[Mamdani] understands our city doesn’t work if everyday New Yorkers — the very people that keep it moving forward — can’t afford to live here,” Espaillat said. “I’m proud to endorse him because New Yorkers deserve a mayor who will wake up every day and fight for them.”

Mamdani won the primary by energizing young voters and disaffected immigrant communities around the city. Nonetheless, he has pledged to grow his tent going into the general election to include more centrist and older voters — something Espaillat’s support could help with.

“Congressman Espaillat has been on the front lines of the fight against Donald Trump’s authoritarian administration,” Mamdani said in a statement. “We both recognize the only way we can protect our city is by standing firm in our values and standing up for the working-class and immigrant communities who define us. As we expand this coalition for an affordable city to more New Yorkers, it is a profound honor to have the Congressman in our corner.”

Other pols and groups who have shifted from supporting Cuomo to Mamdani include Manhattan Democratic Party Chair Keith Wright, Brooklyn Democratic Party Chair Rodneyse Bichotte-Hermeylyn, 32BJ SEIU, and the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council. He has also been backed US Reps. Jerry Nadler — who supported former Comptroller Scott Stringer in the primary, Nydia Velázquez (D-Brooklyn/Queens), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx/Queens).

However, many other institutional Democrats, including US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have remained hesitant about supporting Mamdani.

Other centrist political and business leaders have been trying to organize against Mamdani, pushing for the other candidates in the race to get behind one contender who can go toe to toe with the democratic socialist.