By the numbers: How and where Zohran Mamdani won the NYC mayor’s primary

Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) rode a wave of strong support from his home borough and Brooklyn en route to his apparent and stunning upset victory over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic mayoral nomination Tuesday.

Assuming Mamdani officially clinches the Democratic nomination, he will face off against Mayor Eric Adams, who is running in the general election as an independent, and Curtis Sliwa, who is the sole Republican nominee. Cuomo has said he is exploring the option of an independent run, though he has not made his intent to run in November official yet.

Though first-round votes are still trickling in and tabulation will proceed past multiple rounds should no candidate earn a majority outright, data from the New York City Board of Elections provides insight into which boroughs and districts may have won Mamdani the hotly contested nomination. Here’s a breakdown of the numbers from what we know so far.

Brooklyn comes out strong for Mamdani

Brooklyn, the most populous borough in New York City with over 2.6 million residents, was Mamdani’s strongest borough, with 48.77% of tabulated votes so far being for the Assembly member. Cuomo came in far behind with 31.60% of reported votes, and City Comptroller Brad Lander, who cross-endorsed Mamdani as part of a ranked-choice voting strategy, appears to be coming in third with 11.94% of votes.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams is projected to earn about 3.61% of the Brooklyn first-round vote, while State Sen. Zellnor Myrie is set to take roughly 1.42%. Former City Comptroller Scott Stringer is expected to take 1.12% of the Brooklyn vote, and all other candidates polled below 1% in the borough.

Among Brooklyn’s assembly districts, Mamdani is set to take districts 42, 43, 44, 46, 47, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 56, 57, and 64. Cuomo is projected to win 41, 45, 48, 58, 59, and 60.

The Bronx backs Cuomo

With over 96% of scanners reporting, Cuomo dominated in The Bronx and is projected to earn 52.54% in the first round of voting. Mamdani came in far behind in second with a projected 34.24% of Bronx votes, and Adams is set to come in third with 5.1% of the vote, making The Bronx the speaker’s strongest borough.

Behind Cuomo, Mamdani, and Adams, Lander came in fourth with 3.51% of projected votes and Stringer is set for fifth with a projected 1.44%. Former State Assembly Member Michael Blake is polling at 1.01% with all other candidates polling below 1%.

Cuomo won every assembly district in The Bronx, which is home to districts 77 through 87.

Mamdani takes Manhattan

Of the 95% of scanners reporting, about 39.11% of Manhattan voters in the Democratic primary put Mamdani at the top of their ballot. Cuomo is set to take about 33.95% of the borough with Lander coming in third at 17.46%. Manhattan appears to be Lander’s strongest borough, and the comptroller performed best on the Upper West Side.

Adams is set to take about 3.74% of the Manhattan vote, with Stringer earning 2.38%, Tilson taking 1.39%, and Myrie earning abut 1.01%. All other candidates are polling below 1% as of Wednesday afternoon.

Mamdani is projected to win the majority of Manhattan’s 13 assembly districts, with districts 65, 66, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 74, and 75 swinging for the assemblyman. Cuomo is slated to take districts 61 — most of which is in Staten Island — 67, 73, and 76.

Queens breaks for Mamdani

Projected to take 46.12% of the Queens vote, Mamdani appears to have won the borough handily. Cuomo is projected to earn about 38.70% of the Queens vote, with Lander taking 6.28%.

Adams is projected to earn 5% of first-choice votes in Queens. Stringer is set to take 1.5%, and all other candidates are projected to poll below 1% in the first round in Queens.

Cuomo is projected to win 10 of Queens’ 18 assembly districts, coming out on top in districts 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31, 32, 33, and 35. Mamdani is projected to win districts 24, 30, 34, 36 — the district Mamdani represents — 37, 38, 39, and 40.

Cuomo wins Staten Island

The borough with historically the lowest participation in the Democratic primary, Staten Island is set to favor the former governor with roughly 46.49% of its votes with over 98% of scanners reporting. Mamdani is projected to come in second with 37.45% of votes on Staten Island and Lander is set for third with 5.98%.

Adams is projected to come in fourth on Staten Island with 4.39% of the primary vote and Stringer is expected to take about 2.68%. All other candidates were polling below 1% as of Wednesday afternoon.

Cuomo is slated to sweep Staten Island’s four assembly districts, which include districts 61 through 64.