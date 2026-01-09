Friday, Jan. 9, marks the ninth day of Zohran Mamdani’s term as mayor. amNewYork is following Mamdani around his first 100 days in office as we closely track his progress on fulfilling campaign promises, appointing key leaders to government posts, and managing the city’s finances. Here’s a summary of what the mayor did today.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani confronted his first major public safety challenges Friday morning, as two deadly police-involved shootings and a protest in Queens opposing West Bank land sales the night prior tested his administration’s response.

Mayor Mamdani posted a statement on the shootings and commented at an unrelated press conference Friday morning, describing them as “devastating to all New Yorkers” and pledging to work with Police Commissioner Tisch to ensure investigations are “thorough and swift.” In a post to his newly launched BlueSky account, he pledged support for the police and requested a review of the city’s mental health response.

But while Mamdani made his thoughts about the police shooting public, he offered little response as news spread of a heated protest in Kew Gardens Hills, Queens, on Thursday night, where some of the protesters purportedly supporting Palestine openly shouted praise of the terrorist group Hamas amid the heavily Jewish neighborhood. Mamdani would tell another New York newspaper on Friday, “I think that language is wrong. I think that language has no place in New York City.”

Public safety: Addressing a night of police shootings

The police involved shootings occurred within hours of each other. In Manhattan’s West Village, NYPD officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man who reportedly pointed what appeared to be a firearm at them following a traffic-related incident. Police later confirmed the object was a realistic-looking air pistol.

Earlier, officers fatally shot a man inside NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital after he allegedly barricaded himself with a sharp object, threatening staff and patients. Both incidents are being investigated by the NYPD Force Investigation Division.

“Last night, officers were placed in incredibly difficult and dangerous circumstances,” Mamdani said. “The actions they took, they responded swiftly. And I will always emphasize, when someone has been killed, the need for a thorough investigation, as is our current process. And we are going to work to ensure the safety of both officers and New Yorkers at large.”

During the press conference, reporters asked Mamdani several questions about the incidents and the delayed response. He said he was briefed late Thursday night, but delayed public comments to ensure that the information shared with New Yorkers was accurate and intentional.

When asked whether these incidents would affect his plans to create a dedicated mental health response unit under his proposed Department of Community Safety, Mamdani reaffirmed his support for the initiative.

“We continue to need an answer to the more than 200,000 mental health calls that the NYPD responds to and receives on an annual basis, and I do continue to believe in the importance of having a mental health unit dedicated specifically to the mental health crisis, and I also recognize the difficulty that last night’s situation presented for those officers in their act to swiftly to respond to it, ” he said.

Asked whether a separate mental health or community safety team would have changed the outcome, Mamdani declined to engage in hypotheticals, saying those questions are part of ongoing discussions.

In a separate statement on Friday, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch praised officers’ actions, calling them “nothing short of heroic.” She emphasized the imminent danger faced by hospital staff and civilians confronted by the West Village man. “Officers acted to save their own lives and the lives of civilians, as they should,” Tisch said, adding that both incidents will undergo “an exhaustive investigation and review.”

Public safety: Condemnation of pro-Hamas protest in Queens

Outside of Mamdani’s remarks to another New York newspaper’s reporter that was posted on X (Twitter), Mamdani did not make a public statement Friday morning at his press conference, or during the off-topic Q&A that followed, about the Queens protest the night before, in which protesters appeared to sympathize with the terrorist group Hamas.

The Jan. 8 protest took place near a synagogue and Jewish school in Queens, opposing land sales in the West Bank. Police implemented a barricaded crowd-control plan, keeping demonstrators separated from attendees — a departure from the controversial November demonstration outside Park East Synagogue that prompted criticism of NYPD policing.

During the demonstration, the pro-Palestine group chanted, “Say it loud, say it clear: We support Hamas here,” seemingly sympathizing with the terrorist organization responsible for the heinous attack in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, that killed more than 1,200 people, and captured hundreds of others — holding a number of them, living or dead, hostage for up to two years.

New York Attorney General Letitia James called Hamas “a terrorist organization” and condemned the disgusting display in Queens on Thursday, saying, “We do not support terrorists. Period.”

Former Comptroller Brad Lander described the chants as “vile antisemitism” and added that “you can oppose land sales in the West Bank without supporting terrorism & the mass murder of Jews.” Assembly Member Alex Bores said, “Expressing support for Hamas explicitly is rank antisemitism. What they are saying loud and clear here is horrifying

Senator Chuck Schumer called the chants “antisemitic and unacceptable” and said this hate “must have no place in NYC, in the U.S. or around the world.” City Council Speaker Julie Menin said that “openly and proudly sympathizing with Hamas…stokes fear and division,” adding that she would continue to fight against “vile antisemitism.” Governor Kathy Hochul said the rhetoric was “disgusting, it’s dangerous, and has no place in New York.”

Similar real estate events have previously drawn protests from groups opposed to the sale of Palestinian land in the West Bank.

The Israeli military offensive has resulted in a severe humanitarian toll in the Gaza Strip. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 70,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist who has long been a vocal critic of the Israeli government’s policies, has faced sustained criticism from pro-Israel Democrats, Republicans, and leaders in New York’s Jewish community. While he has consistently condemned Hamas as a terrorist organization and denounced antisemitism, he has supported pro-Palestinian protests and sharply criticized Israel’s military campaign and settlement expansion in the West Bank

Affordability: Theater on the house

Meanwhile, Mamdani joined the Under the Radar theater festival at Brooklyn College prior to the press conference to help hand out 1,500 free tickets to shows across the city.

The tickets cover shows at more than 25 venues across the city, including La MaMa, Lincoln Center, PSNY, and New York Theater Workshop, and feature over 30 productions from local and international artists.

The mayor said the goal is to make the arts more accessible to people who might not otherwise attend the theater. “Arts have to be something that are infused into the lives of everyday New Yorkers,” he said, noting that many live just a few blocks from performances without ever hearing about them. The free tickets, he said, give residents a chance to see theater, reflect on the world, and “fall in love with their city all over again.”

Mamdani framed the giveaway as part of his broader effort to make arts and culture accessible to all New Yorkers, not just tourists or the city’s wealthiest residents.

