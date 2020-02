Police responded to a 911 call at about 7 p.m.

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of an Upper East Side man in his apartment Monday evening, police said.

Police went to the fifth-floor apartment on East 85th Street after receiving a 911 call of an unconscious man at about 6:49 p.m.

Hector Rossy, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.