Man, 68, dies in his burning Ozone Park home, police say

Mohinvei Singh was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A 68-year-old man was found dead after a fire broke out at his Ozone Park home early Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Pool

A 68-year-old Queens man died in the basement of his burning home early Sunday, police said.

Firefighters discovered Mohinvei Singh, 68, in the basement of his Ozone Park home on 97th Avenue after extinguishing a fire reported via 911 at 2:37 a.m., authorities said.

Paramedics pronounced Singh dead at the scene, according to the NYPD. The city’s medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The accidental fire was sparked by the ignition of natural gas, FDNY officials said on Twitter Sunday afternoon.