A 76-year-old man died in a fire Saturday night in the Bronx, police said.

Police responded to the fire at 934 E. 228 St. in Wakefield around 7:45 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel, cops said.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation as to what caused the fire is ongoing, police said.

The name of the victim has not been released.