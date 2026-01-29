Luigi Mangione pictured being escorted by detectives at Manhattan Federal Court in December 2024.

Someone allegedly tried to help Luigi Mangione make a break for it.

On Wednesday evening, a man named Mark Anderson arrived at the Metropolitan Detention Center, where Mangione is detained, and falsely claimed he was an FBI agent with paperwork signed by a judge that authorized the release of a specific MDC detainee, charging papers say.

That detainee, according to a law enforcement source, was 27-year-old Luigi Mangione, who stands accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan in late 2024.

When asked for credentials, Anderson presented a Minnesota driver’s license and then said he had weapons on him. In his backpack were a large barbecue fork and round steel blade, the likeness of a pizza cutter, according to court documents.

The Minnesota man had traveled to New York City for a job opportunity that didn’t pan out and has since been working at a pizzeria, the law enforcement source said.

Anderson, who was then arrested himself, will appear in front of a federal judge in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.