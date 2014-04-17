Man arrested in Queens bus attack

A 50-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly threatened a 15-year-old girl on a Queens bus last week, police said.

The city’s Hate Crimes Task Force had taken over the investigation of the April 7 attack on the Q88 bus near Queens College.

Perry Germano allegedly spat on the girl and yelled anti-Muslim statements at her at about 9 a.m. Monday, police said. Germano then allegedly raised his fist and threatened to punch her.

Germano was arrested just one day after police released a photo of him on the bus. He is charged with attempted assault, aggravated harassment and menacing, police said.

Germano could not be reached for comment Thursday and it could not be determined if he had retained an attorney.