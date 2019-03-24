LATEST PAPER
Man who kicked, punched 78-year-old on subway train in the Bronx arrested, police say

Police had been asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

Police arrested Marc Gomez, who they say punched

Police arrested Marc Gomez, who they say punched and kicked a 78-year-old subway rider in the Bronx on March 10. Photo Credit: NYPD

Print

Police have arrested a man they say repeatedly punched and kicked a 78-year-old woman in the face earlier this month while riding the subway in the Bronx.

Marc Gomez, 36, of Yonkers, was arrested on Saturday and charged with harassment and three counts of assault, according to the NYPD.

The attack happened on a northbound 2 train at the 238th Street-Nereid Avenue station on March 10, police said.

Gomez walked up to the victim, who was seated by herself, as the train pulled into the station around 3:10 a.m. and wildly kicked and punched her in the face and body, according to police. He then got off the train and ran out of the station.

The woman took the train one more stop to the 241st Street station, where she was met by EMS personnel who treated her for swelling and cuts on her face, police said.

An MTA spokeswoman called the attack "extremely disturbing."

“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our customers, and we strongly condemn this despicable attack," the spokeswoman said in a statement Friday.

