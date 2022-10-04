Man assaults two after loitering outside of Kips Bay synagogue: cops

Police are looking for a suspect who assaulted two people in Kips Bay last week.

According to the NYPD, at 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 29 an unknown man was loitering outside of Congregation Talmud Torah Adereth El, located at 133 East 29th Street. He was confronted by a 29-year-old female security guard, who told him to leave. The suspect refused and started a physical altercation with the guard.

Police say that a 57-year-old man, who is the superintendent of the congregation, intervened and was injured, sustaining a laceration to his upper thigh from an unknown object. The security guard also was injured on the right side of her chin during the struggle. The suspect fled the scene on foot to parts unknown.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

The suspect is described as a 30-35-year-old man with a dark complexion, a medium build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, multi-color shirt, dark pants, black socks, black sandals and carrying a black bookbag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.