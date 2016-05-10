Man attacked on G train after asking woman to move feet, NYPD says

Though the incident happened on April 4, police just released images of the suspect.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying a woman who they believe assaulted a man on the subway last month.

The NYPD said the woman, who is about 30 years old, punched and kicked the 44-year-old victim in the face after he asked her to move her feet from a seat so that he could sit down.

The attack happened on April 4 at around 9:15 a.m. on a Queens-bound G train, police said.

The woman then fled the train at the Court Square station in Queens, police said.

On Tuesday, the NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect.

The woman is described as about 5-foot-6 and 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored coat with a fur-lined hood and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.