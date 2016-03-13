Man attempts to rape woman in Borough Park apartment building lobby, police say

He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, cops said.

Police are searching for a man who is accused of attempting to rape a 29-year-old woman in Brooklyn on Saturday night, cops said.

The man approached the woman in the lobby of her apartment building on 50th Street in Borough Park, police said. He put a knife to her neck, then sexually assaulted and attempted to rape the woman, according to police.

The woman was taken to a hospital and released in stable condition.

The man, who was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, fled the scene, police said.