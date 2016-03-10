Man from Mexico busted with cocaine in cakes at JFK, officials say

A man from Mexico is under arrest after authorities at JFK Airport said they discovered more than flour and sugar in cakes he had stashed in his luggage.

Jesus Martinez Ramirez, a citizen of Mexico, arrived at Kennedy Airport on a flight from Mexico City on March 1, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

According to authorities, specialists at the airport who X-rayed Ramirez’s luggage noticed something unusual. Upon further inspection, officials said they found packages that tested positive for cocaine hidden inside the cakes.

Border protection officials said five cakes containing about 2 pounds of cocaine were confiscated. Officials said the drugs had an estimated street value of $33,000.

“This latest seizure demonstrates the vigilance of our CBP officers, and their excellence in detecting those who would try to smuggle these illegal substances,” said Robert E. Perez, director of field operations for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s New York office.

Ramirez was placed under arrest by border protection officers and turned over to the Port Authority Police Department. He faces state narcotics smuggling charges, border protection officials said.