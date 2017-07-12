Man carves swastikas in pavement outside Brooklyn building, NYPD says

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, according to police.

A man drew nearly 30 swastikas in freshly poured cement outside an apartment building in Brooklyn, video released Monday shows.

The man was caught on video drawing the swastikas shortly after midnight on Saturday, July 8, 2017, outside a building on Newkirk Avenue, between Ocean Parkway and East Eighth Street, in Kensington, police said. A second man removed a camera from the location, they said.

State Assemb. Dov Hikind tweeted about the vandalism Monday, sharing the surveillance footage of the man.

“Disgusting #hatecrime multiple swastikas in Brooklyn. Sad that a sick person would spend so much time hurting others,” he wrote.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.