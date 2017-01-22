Man charged after body parts found at Bronx trash facility, NYPD says

Somorie Moses was charged with concealment of a human corpse Sunday morning, police said.

A 40-year-old registered sex offender was charged on Sunday in connection with severed body parts found at a Bronx trash facility last week, police said.

Somorie Moses was charged with concealment of a human corpse, police said. Investigators searched Moses’ Brooklyn home overnight, but police would not comment on whether any evidence was found.

The arrest comes five days after the torso and leg of an adult woman were unearthed at the Metropolitan Transfer Station, a privately owned facility on Halleck Street in Hunts Point, police said.

A day later, on Wednesday, officers found both arms without hands, a law enforcement source said. The discovered leg was also missing the foot, the source said.

A Metropolitan Transfer Station worker told reporters that the trash comes from commercial businesses across the five boroughs.

The victim has not been identified and her cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Moses was convicted in September 2006 for attempted promotion of prostitution of a minor. He was arrested after he had sexual intercourse and contact with the girl, who was a stranger to him and younger than 16, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Moses was also convicted on a separate charge of criminal possession of a weapon and was released from prison in January 2016 after serving more than 3 years, according to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.