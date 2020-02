The man was charged with second-degree murder after severing the gentials of his 68-year-old victim, the NYPD said.

A homeless man was charged with second-degree murder after mutilating a man’s genitals in the Bronx, a police source said. Photo Credit: Lauren Cook

A 32-year-old homeless man was charged Sunday after he mutilated a man and let him bleed to death after they had sex, a police source said.

Jerry Pagan was charged with second-degree murder after severing the genitals of his 68-year-old victim, who police discovered lying in a bathtub inside an apartment on Sheridan Avenue in the Bronx on Saturday just after 8:30 p.m., police said.