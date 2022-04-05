Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Courts

Man charged in Capitol riot gets prison for New York gun plea

By
0
comments
Posted on
samuelfishercapitolcoup
Samuel Fisher (aka Brad Holiday) of the Upper East Side was photographed taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 coup attempt on the U.S. Capitol and arrested by federal agents on Jan. 20, 2021.
Photos courtesy of U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia

A New York City man accused of taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and still facing federal charges was sentenced Monday to 3 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in state court to a count of criminal weapons possession.

Samuel Fisher, 33, had been arrested a couple of weeks after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, with authorities citing posts on social media that included firearms and talked about being at the Capitol.

Prosecutors said a search of Fisher’s apartment on Manhattan’s upper east side turned up multiple weapons and loaded high-capacity ammunition magazines.

In a statement after the sentencing, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Fisher “is a dangerous conspiracy theorist who participated in one of the gravest attacks on our democracy. Not only did he threaten to commit violence against his fellow citizens, he had the potential to follow through with his arsenal of advanced weaponry and ammunition.”

In court, attorney Wayne Gosnell told the judge that Fisher had been taking steps like getting help for substance abuse issues and mental health concerns.

In an email after court, he said Fisher was “gratified to be putting this chapter behind him and moving forward with his life” and that the court recognized “Fisher’s unique mental health and addiction issues and imposed a tough but fair sentence.”

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC