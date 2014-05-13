Man charged in deadly beating of 68-year-old man in East Village

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating a 68-year-old man to death in the East Village over the weekend, …

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating a 68-year-old man to death in the East Village over the weekend, police said.

Jamie Pugh was charged Tuesday afternoon with murder in the second degree, robbery and assault, police said. He allegedly starting yelling at Ruan Wen Hui as he was walking down East Sixth Street, near Avenue D, about 10:45 p.m. on Friday. Pugh then allegedly threw Hui up against a wall, police said.

Hui fell down and Pugh allegedly started kicking and punching the older man. Police said they two did not appear to knew each other.

Hui, who was attacked about one block from his home, was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center where he died Saturday, police said.

Pugh could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening and it could not be determined if he had retained an attorney.