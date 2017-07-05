Man charged in East New York shooting that killed 2 sitting in SUV, NYPD says

Gary Martin was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.

The NYPD released a photo of a man, left, wanted in connection with an East New York shooting that killed a man and a woman on June 23, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / JayLazarin

A man has been charged in connection with the shooting deaths of two people inside an SUV in East New York late last month, the NYPD said on Wednesday.

Gary Martin, 33, of Brooklyn, is accused of walking over to a parked red Dodge Durango on Cleveland Street, between Linden Boulevard and Gegeman Avenue, around 4:40 a.m. on June 23 and firing 13 shots into the driver’s side door, according to police.

Devon Hannibal, 27, of Brooklyn, was sitting in the driver’s seat and was hit several times. His passenger, 23-year-old Christina Stubbs, of Pompano Beach, Florida, was shot once, cops said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce had said Hannibal was the intended target. He and Stubbs had just left a club across the street, but detectives do not believe the shooting was sparked by a dispute inside, Boyce added.

Investigators were still trying to determine if Martin knew Hannibal or Stubbs, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Martin was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD said.

The charges were announced just one day after police released a surveillance image of Martin.