A man was charged with a hate crime after assaulting a man in a Manhattan elevator Thursday in what police said was a racially motivated attack.

Devon Ahmad, 18, was riding in an elevator at 257 W. 39th St. Thursday afternoon when he directed “anti-white remarks” toward the victim, according to Tiffany Phillips, an NYPD spokeswoman.

“He then proceeded to punch the victim in the face with a closed fist,” Phillips said.

The victim, whose name police did not disclose, was treated at a hospital for bruising and swelling around his right eye, Phillips said.

Court records Friday night did not list an attorney for Ahmad or information on his arraignment.