Man charged with murder for death of victim with head trauma in Brooklyn: NYPD

Charges have been announced for a man who allegedly killed another man at a gang location in Brooklyn.

According to police, at 5:28 a.m. on Aug. 31 officers responded to a 911 call regarding an assault inside 4805 5th Avenue. Upon their arrival, the NYPD found 32-year-old Jonathan Galan Quiroz unconscious and unresponsive with severe head trauma at the location.

Galan Quiroz was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that 34-year-old Jean Melendez was taken into custody at the scene. On Sept. 5, it was announced that Melendez was charged with murder in connection to Galan Quiroz’s death.

At this time, it is unclear what the motive was behind the incident. A spokesperson for the NYPD noted that though the incident took place at a known gang location, it is unconfirmed at this time that the incident was gang-related.