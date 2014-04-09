Man charged with kiddie porn after taking laptop in for repair

A Jackson Heights man who took his laptop in for repair wound up in jail after Best Buy technicians allegedly found images of men sexually abusing young girls as his computer’s screen saver.

Michael Murray, 61, brought the computer into a Long Island City Best Buy on April 1, according to the Queens district attorney. A technician who booted it up noticed the computer’s screensaver featured a slide show of multiple young girls being abused by adult men or posing provocatively. The technician alerted his supervisor, who in turn called the police.

“These photographs depict real children who will no doubt be emotionally and physically scarred for the rest of their lives,” said District Attorney Richard A. Brown.

Murray allegedly admitted that he had been exchanging files of child porn with others on the Internet for approximately five years, according to the DA.

Murray was awaiting arraignment last night in Queens Criminal Court on 15 counts of “possession of a sexual performance by a child.”

Attorney information for Murray was not available.