Man dead after apparent suicide jump at downtown office building, police say

Identified as Leonard Morton, an attorney in the building.

UPDATE: Police identified the man Friday afternoon as Leonard Morton, 45, of the Upper West Side. He was an attorney in the building. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

A man jumped to his death at a downtown office building early Friday morning, according to the NYPD.

The 45-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was found on top of the scaffolding at 225 Broadway, near City Hall, police said. The EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

Right now the cause of death is still under investigation, but police said it appeared to be a suicide.