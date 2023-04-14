Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Police & Fire

Man dead after being gunned down on Staten Island Thursday night: NYPD

By
comments
Posted on
Another Brooklyn shooting kills one, injures two
Police tape lies on the ground of a crime scene.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot on Staten Island Thursday night, according to police.

The NYPD received a 911 call that a man had been shot at 102 Wright St. at around 10:50 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his head.

EMS responded and transported the man to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has yet to be released, pending family notification. There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC