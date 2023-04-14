Man dead after being gunned down on Staten Island Thursday night: NYPD

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot on Staten Island Thursday night, according to police.

The NYPD received a 911 call that a man had been shot at 102 Wright St. at around 10:50 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his head.

EMS responded and transported the man to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has yet to be released, pending family notification. There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.