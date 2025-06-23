Man found dead in Brooklyn apartment suffering blunt force trauma to face

Police in Brooklyn are investigating after a man was found dead inside his home Sunday during a wellness check.

According to police sources, the family of a 60-year-old man asked officers from the 77th Precinct to perform a wellness check at his at 1069 Sterling Place in Crown Heights home on June 22 after not having heard from him over the weekend.

When officers entered the apartment located at 1069 Sterling Place at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night, they discovered the man unconscious and unresponsive on the bedroom floor.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that the man, whose identity has been withheld at this time, suffered blunt force trauma to the face. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Cops say the apartment shows no signs of forced entry. The man’s body was transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.