Woman charged with DWI after fatal motorcycle crash in Brooklyn, NYPD says

The motorcyclist, identified by police as Evvon Alexander, of Brooklyn, suffered severe trauma and was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A motorcyclist was killed in an early morning crash in Brooklyn Monday, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
A woman involved in a deadly motorcycle crash in Brooklyn Monday morning was driving drunk and without a license, police said.

Jasmin Morales-Cruz, 23, was driving north on Ocean Parkway in an Infinity Q50 with three passengers when the vehicle struck a 28-year-old motorcyclist who was trying to make a left turn from the parkway onto Beverly Road just before 4 a.m., according to police.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as Evvon Alexander, of Brooklyn, suffered severe trauma to his body and was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Morales-Cruz and the three passengers were taken in stable condition to Maimonides Medical Center for undisclosed injuries, police said.

Investigators later charged Morales-Cruz, of Brooklyn, with vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and unlicensed operation of a vehicle, according to the NYPD.

Lauren Cook

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

