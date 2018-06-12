LATEST PAPER
Man, 73, found dead with stab wound to neck in Bronx apartment, police say

Owen Dillard was discovered in his apartment by his fiancee, police said.

Police are searching for a 73-year-old man's killer

Police are searching for a 73-year-old man's killer after he was found stabbed to death in his apartment. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com
A man in his seventies was found dead in his Bronx apartment with stab wounds to his neck Monday night, police said.

Owen Dillard, 73, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in his apartment on Beekman Avenue, just south of St. Mary’s Park, around 8:30 p.m. His 60-year-old fiancee found him, according to the NYPD.

FDNY officials arrived at the Mott Haven apartment before the police. Paramedics pronounced Dillard dead at the scene.

Family members told ABC7 news Dillard had recently won a $50,000 lottery jackpot.

New York Lottery officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police are investigating, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

