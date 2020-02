He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man died in midtown, Manhattan after he plunged over 40 stories from the roof of a building on Sixth Avenue, police said. Photo Credit: Netflix

A 52-year-old worker fell to his death from a building in midtown on Thursday, police said.

The man fell 42 stories from 1301 Sixth Ave., between 52nd and 53rd streets, at about 2:20 p.m., authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding his fall were not immediately clear.