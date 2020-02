A jail cell. Photo Credit: Andrew Garn

A man died after jumping from a seventh floor window to escape a Harlem fire early Sunday, police said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was found with severe body trauma after trying to escape the blaze on 124th Street, near Second Avenue. He was found at about 6:30 a.m. as firefighters brought the blaze under control.

The man, who was in his 50s, was taken to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.