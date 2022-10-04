Quantcast
Harlem

Man dies of critical injuries days after Harlem shooting: NYPD

By
comments
Posted on
Harlem shooting
Photo by Adrian Childress

A man died of his injuries after he was shot in the head in Harlem last weekend.

Police say that at 10:07 p.m. Sept. 30, officers from the 32nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot outside of 112 West 144th Street. Upon their arrival, cops found 41-year-old Saladeen Cochrane unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head.

Paramedics rushed Cochrane to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem in critical condition. He ultimately died of his injuries on Oct. 3.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

 

