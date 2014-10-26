Man dies in police-involved shooting in Queens

A 29-year-old man was killed Sunday in a police-involved shooting in Queens after allegedly threatening a hospital employee with a knife, police said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, allegedly threatened New York Hospital Queens personnel with the knife just after 7:30 a.m., police said. Officers responding to the complaint started canvassing the area around Flushing.

They spotted the man in front of an apartment building on Kissena Boulevard about an hour later, police said. When they approached the man, he had his utility knife out.

An officer fired at the man twice, striking him in the torso once, police said.

Police said the man confronted the officers, but the extent of the confrontation was not immediately clear.

The man was taken to New York Hospital Queens and was pronounced dead there, police said.