Man exposed himself on subway platform, flashed gun, told victim to ‘mind his own business,’ NYPD says

Jamie Reysen
October 22, 2015
The bizarre incident happened at the Fifth Avenue station in Manhattan.

Police say a Staten Island man exposed himself next to a woman on a subway platform, then flashed a handgun and told a man to “mind his own business.”

Authorities charged 56-year-old Steven Esposito with menacing and public lewdness after an incident at the Fifth Avenue subway station in Manhattan on Oct. 1.

The NYPD says that a 38-year-old woman was on a southbound N/R subway platform “when she heard a hissing noise beside her” and noticed that the suspect had exposed himself.

A second victim, a 41-year-old male, followed the suspect to record him as he left the station. That’s when the victim pulled out a black handgun, pointed it at the male victim and told him to “mind his own business,” police say.

No one was injured in the incident.

 

