Man exposed himself on subway platform, flashed gun, told victim to ‘mind his own business,’ NYPD says

The bizarre incident happened at the Fifth Avenue station in Manhattan.

Police say a Staten Island man exposed himself next to a woman on a subway platform, then flashed a handgun and told a man to “mind his own business.”

Authorities charged 56-year-old Steven Esposito with menacing and public lewdness after an incident at the Fifth Avenue subway station in Manhattan on Oct. 1.

The NYPD says that a 38-year-old woman was on a southbound N/R subway platform “when she heard a hissing noise beside her” and noticed that the suspect had exposed himself.

A second victim, a 41-year-old male, followed the suspect to record him as he left the station. That’s when the victim pulled out a black handgun, pointed it at the male victim and told him to “mind his own business,” police say.

No one was injured in the incident.