LATEST PAPER
87° Good Evening
87° Good Evening
News

Man falls into hole near Hudson Yards construction site, FDNY and witnesses say

The man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue with minor injuries, the FDNY said.

A man fell into a hole near a

A man fell into a hole near a construction site at 33rd Street and 10th Avenue in Manhattan on Monday, per the FDNY and witnesses. Photo Credit: Louis Lanzano

By Lauren Cook and Grace Moon lauren.cook@amny.com, grace.moon@amny.com
Print

A man was taken to the hospital on Monday after he fell into a hole at a construction site near the Hudson Yards development, according to witnesses and a fire official.

The FDNY was called to the scene at 33rd Street and 10th Avenue around 4:20 p.m., the fire official said.

Tawona Huff, a 35-year-old iron worker who witnessed the incident, said a truck backed into a nearby fire hydrant earlier in the day, flooding the area and softening the ground near the hole.

“The guy came over and he was walking, and he fell through the hole. It was dense, and his leg went straight through,” she added.

First responders were able to remove the man’s leg from the hole. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue with minor injuries, per the FDNY spokesman.

By Lauren Cook and Grace Moon lauren.cook@amny.com, grace.moon@amny.com

News photos & videos

The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the L train shutdown
Kitty models hit the Alqonquin Hotel catwalk: Photos
Get locked up in these escape rooms across Can you get out of these NYC escape rooms?
Residents on Lefferts Avenue between Bedford and Rogers Brooklyn street named 'Greenest Block'
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday for the Cuomo announces LaGuardia overpass
A day in Prospect Lefferts Gardens means access How to spend a day in Prospect Lefferts Gardens