A man was taken to the hospital on Monday after he fell into a hole at a construction site near the Hudson Yards development, according to witnesses and a fire official.

The FDNY was called to the scene at 33rd Street and 10th Avenue around 4:20 p.m., the fire official said.

Tawona Huff, a 35-year-old iron worker who witnessed the incident, said a truck backed into a nearby fire hydrant earlier in the day, flooding the area and softening the ground near the hole.

“The guy came over and he was walking, and he fell through the hole. It was dense, and his leg went straight through,” she added.

First responders were able to remove the man’s leg from the hole. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue with minor injuries, per the FDNY spokesman.