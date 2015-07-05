Quantcast
Man falls to his death off Lower East Side balcony

Alison Fox
July 5, 2015
1 min read
The 28-year-old man fell from the sixth floor, police said.

A marked NYPD car
A man fell from a Lower East Side balcony, hitting the railing of another balcony before falling to his death, early Sunday, police said.

The 28-year-old man, who was not immediately identified, was sitting on the railing of the 6th floor balcony on Delancy Street, between Forsyth and Eldridge streets. He then fell over the edge at about 2:30 a.m. and hit his head on the railing of the fourth floor balcony, before falling to the ground below.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The fall appeared to be an accident, police said.

