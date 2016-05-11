Man fatally crushed by car on Upper East Side, police say

The NYPD said the victim suffered severe trauma to his legs.

A man was killed Tuesday morning after police said a car pinned him against a box truck on the Upper East Side.

Police said the 85-year-old victim was in the crosswalk heading west on East 71st Street when a blue sedan was backing up on Third Avenue. The car struck the man, who became pinned between the sedan and an unoccupied parked box truck, according to police.

The NYPD said the victim suffered severe trauma to his legs and was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital / Weill Cornell Medical Center, but could not be saved. The victim’s identity is being held by police pending family notification, the NYPD said.

The driver of the sedan remained on the scene and was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center for emotional trauma, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made.