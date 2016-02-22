Man fatally crushed by van in Central Park, NYPD says

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, cops say.

An NYPD vehicle in an undated photo. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton

A construction worked was killed Monday in Central Park after he fell under his van while trying to free it from a fence, police said.

The unidentified employee of MSM Empire Construction Corp got his vehicle stuck in a fence near 74th Street and East Drive around 6:30 a.m. when he got out of the van and tried to get it out. He allegedly kept it running while he tried to break it free, a police spokesman said.

“Somehow he ended up on the ground and the vehicle ran over him,” the spokesman said.

The investigation was ongoing and the city’s parks department said it is cooperating with the NYPD and the Central Park Conservancy.