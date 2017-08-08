Man fatally hit by tractor trailer in Chelsea, NYPD says

The accident happened at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and West 25th Street, cops said.

A 73-year-old man was fatally struck by an unlicensed tractor trailer driver in Chelsea early Tuesday, police said.

The man was hit by the Penske truck at about 5:45 a.m. in the intersection of Seventh Avenue and West 25th Street, cops said. It was not immediately clear which street he was crossing or if he had the right of way, they said.

The driver, 60-year-old Sydney Jones, remained at the scene. He was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license, police said.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center where he died, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.