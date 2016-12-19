Quantcast
Man fatally shot near Bryant Park in midtown; suspect’s photo released, NYPD says

Jamie Reysen and Lauren Cook
December 19, 2016
The shooting happened at West 40th Street and Sixth Avenue, police said.

Police have released a surveillance image of a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting near Bryant Park over the weekend.

Officers responded to the corner of West 40th Street and Sixth Avenue in midtown just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, where they found Terrance Walker, 27, with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Walker, who was unresponsive, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel, police said.

There have been no arrests in the shooting, according to the NYPD.

Police released a photo of the suspect Sunday night and described the man as being between 6-foot and 6-foot-2 with a goatee. He is believed to be in his 20s or 30s, they said.

