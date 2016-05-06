Man found between 2 F train cars in Brooklyn dies, NYPD says

The 24-year-old man was found by police around 2:30 a.m., the NYPD said.

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man found between two F train subway cars in Brooklyn near Willoughby and Jay streets. Photo Credit: Jeremy Bales

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man found between two subway cars in Brooklyn.

According to police, the 24-year-old man was discovered unconscious and unresponsive around 2:30 a.m. Friday between two cars on an F train near Willoughby and Jay streets.

The victim suffered head trauma and was taken to The Brooklyn Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

The victim’s identity has not been released, pending family notification.

It remains unclear how the man ended up between the two train cars.

Police said the medical examiner will determine a cause of death.