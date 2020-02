The man had no visible signs of trauma on his body, police said.

A 69-year-old man was found dead in Central Park on Thursday, police said, as investigators tried to figure out how he got there.

The man, who may have been homeless, was found at about 1:45 p.m. on a grassy area by West Drive and 59th Street.

He was found about 40 feet from the entrance to the park and pronounced dead there.

He had no visible signs of trauma on his body, police said, but no criminality was suspected.