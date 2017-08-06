Quantcast
News

Man found dead in Washington Square Park, police say

Nicole Levy
August 6, 2017
1 min read

The 32-year-old man’s body was discovered Sunday morning.

A man was found dead in Washington Square Park on Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

The 32-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was discovered near the southeast corner of the Greenwich Village park after police received a 911 call at about 9 a.m., authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

The city’s medical examiner will determine a cause of death, and a police investigation is ongoing.

The man’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified, officials said.

