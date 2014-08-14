Body found in water behind Williamsburg’s Giando On The Water

The man appeared to be in his 30s or 40s.

The body of an unidentified man washed up behind a Williamsburg catering hall Thursday morning, in the shadow of the neighborhood’s famous bridge, said a law enforcement official.

The man, who was partially clothed and appeared to be in his 30s or 40s, was spotted against the rocks near the Williamsburg Bridge and behind Giando On The Water, a Kent Avenue waterfront restaurant, the official said. He was found at about 8 a.m., police said.

A delivery person spotted the body, said a man who worked at the restaurant and declined to give his full name.

There were no apparent signs of trauma to the man, the law enforcement official said.