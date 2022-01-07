Man found shot to death in Bronx apartment building

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot multiple times inside a Bronx apartment building.

Authorities say that at 6:44 p.m. on Jan. 8, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot inside 558 East 181st Street. Upon their arrival, officers found Jose Garcia lying in a 9th floor hallway with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Paramedics rushed Garcia to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

