Man gropes woman on L train in NYC, smiles for a picture, police say

The man approached the woman on the train, rubbing his groin against her, the NYPD said.

A man smiled for a photo after groping a woman on the L train Wednesday night, the NYPD said.

The man, described as about 25, boarded the train around 6:30 p.m. at the Union Square subway station in Manhattan. While on the train, he lifted up the woman’s jacket while rubbing his groin against her butt, police said.

The woman, 28, moved away from the man and took pictures in which the suspect appears to be smiling at the camera, police said. The woman later gave the photos to the police.

The man got off the train at the Jefferson Street station in Brooklyn, police said.

The suspect is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, tan work boots, blue jeans and a black coat, police said.