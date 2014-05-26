Man hit by car in Brooklyn, police enforce Vision Zero

Police will be watching for traffic violations in 21 different precincts throughout the five boroughs.

A 52-year-old man was in critical condition yesterday after he was hit by car in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police said. The accident occured just as cops began a city week-long traffic crackdown.

The man, whose name was not released, was crossing Atlantic Avenue near Bedford Avenue just before 12:30 a.m., police said.

He was allegedly run over by a black 2013 Dodge Charger heading west on Atlantic Avenue. He’s in critical condition at Kings County Hospital Center.

Robert Daniel, 35, was charged with driving while intoxicated and vehicular assault.

The accident comes as police begin a new effort to cut down on traffic injuries and deaths as part of the mayor’s Vision Zero plan. The increased enforcement began Monday and will continue through Sunday.

Police will be watching for traffic violations such as speeding, running red lights, driving while using a cellphone or texting.