Man hit, killed by vehicle on Harlem River Drive, NYPD says

Wayne Harrigan of Manhattan was struck and killed by a vehicle on Harlem River Drive on Sunday, June 5, 2016, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Getty Images

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross a Manhattan street on Sunday night, according to police.

Wayne Harrigan, 55, of Manhattan, was crossing the northbound lanes of Harlem River Drive at West 167th Street in Washington Heights around 10:18 p.m. when he was struck by a 2004 Toyota Sienna minivan, police said.

Harrigan suffered trauma to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel, the NYPD said.

The driver of the Sienna remained at the scene, according to police, who said they do not suspect any criminality.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.