Man in custody following fatal stabbing in Brooklyn: cops | amNewYork

Detectives are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in Brooklyn on Sunday evening.

Police say that at 4:07 p.m. on Dec. 27, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding an assault in progress inside an apartment at 416 Columbia Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 48-year-old James Bradley with a stab wound to his chest.

EMS rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition. Bradley later died of his injuries.

A 47-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, with charges pending. The investigation is ongoing.