Man in stable condition after police-involved shooting in Brooklyn, NYPD says

A detective shot the subject in the leg while trying to apprehend him, police say.

An NYPD patrol car is seen in this undated photo. Photo Credit: Thinx

Police say a man was injured in a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

The NYPD says that authorities were executing a search warrant for a gun at 430 Pine St. in East New York at about 7:40 a.m. when the incident happened. Police say the subject of the warrant, a 32-year-old man, repeatedly refused directions from cops before retreating further into the home.

A detective shot the subject in the lower right leg while trying to apprehend him, police say. The man was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he is in stable condition, authorities say.

The detective involved in the shooting was taken to Jamaica Hospital for observation.